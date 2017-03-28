Jim CarncrossMarch 21, 2017

James R. Carncross, 83, of Cazenovia and Old Forge, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 21. Jim was the son of Marion (Hills) and Ivan Carncross. He attended Pebble Hill School, Proctor Academy and graduated from Manlius Military Academy. He attended Norwich University and Syracuse University. Jim was a longtime member of the Dewitt Community Church and attended Summit Church of Cazenovia.

Jim was the president and owner of Syracuse Chemical Company. He was a member of the Calvary Club, University Club, the Jamesville Sportsman Club and Trout Unlimited. He was a board member of CASA and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman who very much enjoyed sharing his interests with others. As a skiing instructor, he taught for the S.U. Women’s Gym, helped found the Drumlins Ski School and taught at Mystic Mountain and Toggenburg. As a NYSDEC Hunter Safety Instructor, Jim brought the sport of hunting to young and new hunters. He was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 118.

His greatest passion was fly fishing and brought the therapeutic benefits of the sport to the Syracuse V.A. Medical Center, Project Healing Waters and Clear Path for Veterans teaching others to tie their own flies and the art of fly casting. Sharing his camp, Swift Water Lodge was “a little piece of Heaven on Earth” with his fly fishing buddies was something Jimmy truly enjoyed.

Jim is survived by his best friend and wife of 60 years, Susan Higgins Carncross; a son, Jamie (Terry) Carncross of Jamesville; a daughter, Beth Carncross of Cazenovia; grandson, Josh Carncross of Jamesville and a granddaughter, Sydney (Owen) Carncross German of Lafayette.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30, at Summit Church, 21 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be made to Summit Church or to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing at www.projecthealingwaters.org

To leave a message of sympathy for the Carncross family visit www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com