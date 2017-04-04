Mary Ellen LeavereMarch 14, 2017

Mary Ellen Elizabeth (Moore) Leavere, age 51, of Port Colborne, Ontario, Canada, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Carthage, on Dec. 10, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Anne (Mahoney) Moore and the late Robert A. Moore, Sr. Her family moved to Old Forge in 1970 where she attended Town of Webb Schools, graduating in 1984. She then attended Hilbert College in Hamburg and later obtained her Personal Support Worker (PSW) certification.

For many years, Mary Ellen lived in Port Colburne, and worked as a PSW, doing what she loved and did best — taking care of people.

Predeceased by her daughter, Courtney, Mary Ellen leaves her husband, Mark; children Burke Leavere (Laurie), Deanna Leavere (Justin), her sunshine Jennifer Baloy (Nathan); grandsons Logan and Benjamin Katz-Leavere, and Cyprus Leavere-Gingras; mother and father in-law Ray and Marjorie Leavere; siblings Eileen Putnam (David), Edward Moore, Robert Moore Jr. (Mary), Grace Moore, Diane Rapp (Harry) and Christopher Moore (Bob); her beloved Aunt Rita, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service was held at Davidson Funeral Home in Port Colburne on Saturday, March 18.

A Celebration of Life for Mary Ellen will be held on Saturday, June 17, in Old Forge. More details will be announced at a later date.

