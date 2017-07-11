Edward J. PellizzariJuly 4, 2017

Edward John Pellizzari, 86, lifelong resident of Solvay, died peacefully at home on July 4 with his loving wife and children at his side. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. His greatest joy in life was his family, who he loved with all his heart. He was a volunteer for his church and community, a skilled handyman and enjoyed spending time at their camp in Inlet.

Edward was predeceased by his parents, John and Pierina, step-mother, Teresa, brother, Louie and sisters, Antoinette, Mary and Anna.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Josephine Medyn; son, Michael; two daughters, Donna (Gary) Grella and Teresa (Jim) Kristoff; daughter-in-law, Dru Pellizzari; seven grandchildren: Jessica (Mark) Leonard, Jennifer Pellizzari, Patrick Grella, Joshua (Kassandra) Kristoff, Kristen Pellizzari, Rebecca (AJ LaPoint) Grella and Kathryn Grella; five great-grandchildren: Noah, Vienna, Conrad, Garth and Grace; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial were held Friday, July 7, in Solvay. The Rite of Committal was in Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Syracuse. Bagozzi Twins Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St, Liverpool, NY 13088.

