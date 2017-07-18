Carol J. BennJuly 12, 2017

Carol J. (Jones) Benn, a former resident of the Town of Paris, currently of Kayuta Lake, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born in Utica, on August 25, 1935, a daughter of Raymond and Gladys Yates Jones. She grew up in the Waterville area, graduating from Waterville High School with the Class of 1953. After that Mrs. Benn graduated from Utica Beauty Culture School, with the Class of 1955. For many years thereafter she was employed as a beautician in the operation of her Clip & Curl Beauty Shop at Paris, and Sauquoit.

On Oct. 1, 1955, Carol was united in marriage with H. Edward Benn at the Paris Congregational Church, on the Green in Paris. In 1958, the couple settled on Route 12, Paris Hill, where they lived until 1989. Since 1989, the couple had lived in N.E. Phoenix, Arizona, and then at Palmetto, Fla. during the winters, and at Kayuta Lake during the summer.

Mrs. Benn was a member of Forestport Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon.

Carol greatly enjoyed gardening; she was the founder and past president of the Forever Wild Garden Club of Forestport, a member and past president of the Paris Hill Garden Club and was a 5th District Director of the N.Y.S. Garden Clubs. She was a life member in the New York State Federated Garden Club the Arizona Garden Club and the Garden Clubs of Florida.

In addition to her husband, Edward (Ed), Carol is survived by two sons, Harold E. Benn, Seminole, Fla. and Brian T. Benn, Kayuta Lake; one daughter, Carrie L. Benn, Palmetto, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Alex Benn, Samantha Benn, Bryan Benn, Kimberly Benn, Justin Benn, Kristen Viggiano, Andrew Devecchio, Ryan Devecchio; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a brother, Theodore Jones, in 1993; by a sister, Jean Holt, in 1975; and by grandson Matthew Benn.

Interment will be private at the convenience of her family at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Town of Kirkland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a scholarship fund in Carol’s memory, for student judges in the 5th District NYS Garden Clubs.

Please make checks payable to District 5 Judges Council. For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com

Mary Jane HasemeierJuly 8, 2017

Jane Hasemeier, 88, of Seventh Lake, Inlet, passed away on Saturday, July 8, surrounded by family, in the comfort of her own home.

Jane was born on Jan. 3, 1929, in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Caroline (Heller) Hessel. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Louis University in 1950.

On July 29, 1949, Jane married Alfred C. Hasemeier in St. Louis, Mo.; they enjoyed a blessed union of 58 years prior to his death on Aug. 1, 2007. Jane was employed by various accounting firms, and prior to retirement, by St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica as a hospital librarian. She was an active member of St. Anthony’s Church in Inlet, a library board member of the Inlet Public Library in addition to being active in the peace and justice movement.

Surviving Jane, is a sister, Barbara Bartolotta, Darien, Ill.; and brother Bill (Pat) Hessel, Lake Zurich, Ill.; and four sons and wives, Robert and Amanda, Harrisburg, Pa., Chris and Mary, Odenton, Md., Eric and Cathy, Dandridge, Tenn., and John and Rebecca, Inlet; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Jane’s wishes, her body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Program of SUNY Health Science Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at St. Anthony’s Church in Inlet.

Remembrances in Jane’s name may be given to the Inlet Public Library or Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.

Messages of sympathy at www.nunnandmcgrath.com.