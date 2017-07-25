Loretta N. GaudinJuly 17, 2017

Loretta N. Gaudin, 87, of Old Forge, passed away Monday, July 17, at Masonic Care Community.

She was born March 24, 1930, in Utica, the daughter of Samuel and Catherine (Ruffo) Grande. Loretta was a graduate of Town of Webb School, Class of 1948. On Sept. 18, 1948, she married Robert D. Gaudin at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Old Forge. Robert passed away on Feb. 22, 2004.

Loretta was a devoted mother to her four children and also worked at Keyes’ Pancake House and as an operator for the telephone company.

In 1968, Loretta began her career with the United States Postal Service at the Old Forge Post Office on Crosby Boulevard. In 1984, she was named postmaster of the Thendara Post Office until she retired in March 1990.

Additionally, Loretta served the community she loved as an active member of St. Bartholomew’s Church, its Altar Rosary Society and the American Legion Auxiliary Covey-Pashley Post No. 893. She was a proud member of the Thendara Golf Club, where, as a young girl, she was a caddy.

One of Loretta’s many talents was cooking for her family and friends. Her Italian cuisine and delicious baked goods were enjoyed by all who walked through the kitchen door. No one ever left her house hungry!

Loretta was a truly loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was the center of her and Robert’s life. They made annual trips to Indiana, Ohio and Kansas to visit their children and watch their grandchildren participate in sporting events, concerts and dance recitals.

After retiring, Lou and Bob enjoyed traveling to New Smyrna Beach, Fla. during the winter months.

Surviving are her son, Robert (Linda) Gaudin, Fort Worth, Texas; daughters, Denise (Martin) Rockwood, Carmel, Ind., Roxanne (Jack) Holland, Laguna Woods, Calif., and Valerie Gaudin, Old Forge; grandchildren, Tamara, Bryan (Jessica), Brett (Tina) and Brandon Gaudin, Brent (Angela), Bradley (Emily) and Ryan (Renee) Rockwood, Kirsta (Gary) Johnson, Jason (Marc Montminy) Holland, Rob Holland and Chelsea (Bobby) Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Kevin, Madison, Kaitlyn, Addison, Jacoby, Bennett, Cooper, Molly, Finley, Lorigrace, Lucie, Louie, Pace, Bryn, Robert Lennon, and Liam; nieces, Kathy (John) Casbar, Pinky (Ken) Wallis; nephew, Larry (Brooke) Gaudin; several adored great-great-great nieces and nephews; special cousin, Lenora Magnesio and her lovable canine companions, Rudy and Baxter. She was predeceased by sisters, Annette (Larry) Gaudin and Shirley Grande and a special cousin, Joey Critelli.

Loretta’s family would like to thank the staff of the Saranac Unit at Masonic Care Community for going above and beyond with care and compassion for over six years. Their dedication to “Lou in the Blue” will never be forgotten, especially during her final hours when her caregivers remained by her side along with her loving niece Pinky.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, July 29, at St. Bartholomew’s Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Food Pantry at St. Bartholomew’s Church or a local charity of your choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.

Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.