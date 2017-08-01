Eric JohnsonJuly 18, 2017

Eric A. Johnson, age 59, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 18. He was surrounded by his entire family at the family homestead that he loved so much in Coloma, Wisconsin.

Eric was born June 13, 1958, in San Francisco, Calif. the son of David C. and Marcia A. (Caudle) Johnson. He married Patricia J. Bove on May 5, 1978, in Madison, Wis. Eric graduated High School in Taipei, Taiwan. Later, he attended UW-Stevens Point and graduated with a degree in journalism from UW-Madison.

Following a brief career as a logger, Eric was hired as the editor of the Northern Logger and Timber Processor magazine, published in Old Forge. He worked for the magazine and for the Northeastern Loggers’ Association for almost 35 years and was highly regarded for his ability to communicate the benefits of responsible forest management to a skeptical public as well as the news of an ever-changing industry to a regional industry audience. In addition to writing, Eric enjoyed back-country skiing, biking, gardening, and producing prodigious stacks of firewood for personal home heating.

He is survived by his wife Patti of Clinton, his mother Marcia of Coloma, Wis., his two children Jason Johnson of Duluth, Min. and Sarah Schulman of San Francisco, Calif., his nephew Ryan Devine of Baraboo, Wis. and his sister Julie Klenko of Coloma, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his father, David and an infant brother. Private family services were held.

