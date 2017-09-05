Bob RoachAugust 27, 2017

V. Robert Roach, 81, of Eagle Bay, passed away Aug. 27, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare.

He was born, Sept. 29, 1935, in Oswego, a son of Beryl and Mary Benson Roach. He received his education in Town of Webb Schools. In 1958, he married Ruth Birdsell, in Mount Pleasant. His work experience included Roach’s Grocery Store in Eagle Bay, owned and operated Roach’s All Season Cottages, and was transportation manager for Town of Webb Schools. Bob was a member of North Woods Lodge #849 F&AM, and a member of the OES. He was of the Protestant faith. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

Besides his wife, Ruth, he is survived by a daughter, Miss Kim Kawa, and a son Robert V. Roach, both of Eagle Bay; seven grandchildren, John, James, Joseph, Samantha, Taylor, John Robert, and Mary Elizabeth; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Roach. He was predeceased by a daughter, Marsha Mary in 1997.

Calling hours were on Aug. 31. Masonic services followed with interment at the Woodgate Cemetery.

Friends may consider memorial contributions to Eagle Bay Fire Dept. at PO Box 102, Eagle Bay, NY 13331, and Inlet Ambulance at Inlet Fire Department, PO Box 300, Inlet, NY 13360.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.

Kimberly C. FirschingAug. 30, 2017

Kimberly C. Firsching, 60, of Old Forge, formerly of Westmoreland, passed away Aug. 30, at Adirondack Medical Center, Saranac Lake.

Kimberly was born March 15, 1957, in Utica, the daughter of Thomas Wiggins and the late Sally Keigh Wiggins. She was a graduate of Westmoreland High School. Kimberly loved the outdoors, and animals. She truly enjoyed time spent in nature.

She is survived by her father; three children, John Firsching, Jr., Tom Firsching, and Nicole Firsching; seven grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Grand View Cemetery in Whitesboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Steven-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.

Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Whitesboro. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.

Frank RudolphSept. 1, 2017

Frank Thomas Rudolph III, 70, of Stillwater Road, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 1, under the care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care of Oneida, Herkimer and Eastern Madison Counties.

Frank was born on April 21, 1947, in Camden, N.J., a son of the late Frank T. Jr. and Esther Mary Shlam Rudolph. He graduated from Pennsauken High School in Camden, N.J. with the class of 1966. Frank served in the Navy Reserves from 1963 until 1966, before his active duty with the U.S. Air Force from June 1966 until his honorable discharge in April 1970. While in the Air Force, Frank served as a flight simulator specialist and loadmaster for C-130 cargo planes during the Vietnam War. He served with the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1971 until 1976. After his service, Frank began his career in the data communications industry, working as a Data Communications Engineer with his partner in their company, RSI World Communications Design Group, until his retirement in 1996, when he relocated to the Adirondacks.

Here he married his wife Jackie L. Krouse at the Big Moose Chapel on June 13, 1998, and the couple raised their children, Tyler and Emily. Together with his wife and children, they owned and operated the Stillwater Shop and Northern Lights Bed and Breakfast in Stillwater.

Frank was a loyal, caring husband and a wonderful father. He was a Master Mason with North Woods Lodge #849, F & AM in Old Forge.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jackie; his children, Tyler Rudolph and Emily Rudolph of Stillwater; Kirk Rudolph and Heather Rudolph; a sister, Anne Owen; a brother, John Rudolph; three grandchildren, Luke, Braden, and Carrie; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank T. Rudolph, Jr., and Esther Mary Rudolph.

A funeral service will be held at Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church, 228 Crosby Blvd., Old Forge at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16. Contributions in his memory may be made to North Woods Lodge #849, F & AM, Old Forge, or to YMCA Camp Gorham, 265 Darts Lake Road, Eagle Bay, NY 13331.

Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.