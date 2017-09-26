Noreen Nunn McLoughlinSeptember 18, 2017

Noreen Nunn McLoughlin, 75, of Naples, Fla., and Eagle Bay, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, with her family by her side. She was born on May 8, 1942 in Rome, the daughter of Martin J. and Nora S. Nunn. Noreen was a graduate of St. Aloysius Academy and Utica College. After college, Noreen married Dale Moshier of Lowville, and later in life she married Don McLoughlin of Rome. Noreen was a dedicated and caring elementary school teacher in the Rome City School District for over 30 years until her retirement.

Noreen raised her family in Rome and devoted much of her time to the Rome Twig, an organization that supports Rome Memorial Hospital. In addition, she was an active member of the Teugega Country Club and a parishioner of St. Paul’s Church in Rome, St. Anthony’s Church in Inlet, and St. William’s Church in Naples, Fla.

After being a snowbird in the 1990s, Noreen moved to Naples, Fla. in 2000, where she enjoyed the warm weather and beautiful beaches and could leave the cold, snowy winters of upstate New York behind her. She treasured all that Naples had to offer including golf, sunsets, walks on the beach and especially the Philharmonic.

Noreen was a devoted and loving mother. She supported her three sons in both their academic and athletic endeavors. She made every effort to attend all of their sporting events, often traveling far distances, regardless of cold and inclement conditions. Noreen always applauded their efforts and was so proud of their many accomplishments.

Her most special times were spent at her summer home in Eagle Bay where she was surrounded by her many friends, relatives and her beloved grandchildren, whom she cherished with all her heart. Noreen loved to travel and never passed on an opportunity to experience something new. She was especially proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed connecting with her relatives in County Cork, Ireland. She always felt that while many of her friends and family were out of her sight, they were never out of her mind nor far from her heart.

Noreen is survived by her three sons, Mark (Michelle) Moshier of Wilton, Michael (Betsy) Moshier of Basking Ridge, N.J. and Tim Moshier of Charlotte, N.C.; her seven beloved grandchildren, Michael, Abbey, Maggie, Paige, Sarah, Danny and Brian; her four sisters who were her best friends, Sharon Reilly of Rome, Betty Ann (James) Harper of Rome, Nancy (Joseph) Ryan of Charlotte, N.C. and Sheila (James) Murphy of Rome; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Noreen was an integral part of each of her family members’ lives and they all loved her immensely and will miss her more than words can ever express.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for the wonderful care and support given to Noreen during her courageous battle.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home in Rome, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul’s Church with the Rev. Robert L. Kelly officiating. Interment took place in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Noreen’s memory to St. Paul’s Church, 1807 Bedford St, Rome, NY 13440; or the Martin J. Nunn Scholarship Fund, c/o Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 173, Rome, NY 13442; or to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Annual Giving Programs, 885 2nd Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10017; or the Eagle Bay/Inlet Emergency Services, PO Box 300, Inlet NY 13360.

Stephen W. MontanyeSeptember 18, 2017

Stephen W. Montanye, of Fourth Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 18, with his family by his side.

Stephen was born on March 16, 1936 in New Rochelle. He graduated from NYU and spent his career working as an accountant/comptroller within the non-profit world, first at the Wenner-Gren Foundation for Anthropological Research and finally at the US Japan Foundation in NYC.

Stephen is lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Laurie Donaldson; daughters, Dawn and Lisa; son-in-law John Saccardo; and his beloved grandchildren.

The Montanye family holds a five generation history on Fourth Lake where Stephen’s grandfather built their camp in 1900. Laurie and Stephen became full-time residents in 1993. Stephen was a volunteer at View, served on the Health Center board and was involved in the early days of CAP-21.

He will always be remembered for his big warm smile and as a generous and kind man who would do anything for anyone. He will be deeply missed.

The family will host a celebration of Stephen’s life at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 7, at their camp on Fourth Lake. All are welcome.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Oneida, Herkimer and Eastern Madison Counties or Old Forge Health Center Fund.