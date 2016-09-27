Alice ErnstSeptember 19, 2016

Alice (Kaszubinski) Ernst of Olney, Md. and Inlet died peacefully on Monday morning, Sept. 19, at Friend’s House Retirement Community in Sandy Spring, Md.

Alice was born May 13, 1921 in Syracuse, the daughter of Antonia and Sylvester Kaszubinski.

She attended Nottingham High School and later worked at Syracuse China where she developed a wide circle of friends and enjoyed her years as a “working girl.”

She married Stanton Grant Ernst on Dec. 23, 1942 and raised their two toddlers while Stan served in the Army Air Corps in the South Pacific Theater. Stan returned and the budding young family (now three children) moved to Baldwinsville.

In Baldwinsville, Alice was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Superintendent of the First Methodist Church Sunday School, worked in the High School Cafeteria, was active in various women’s groups and accomplished a life-long goal by learning to swim.

Alice and Stan moved to Maryland where Stan served as Director of Maryland National Capital Parks and Planning Commission. Alice continued her involvement in the community and often volunteered at events in the park system.

Her hobbies included traveling, cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, watching Johnny Carson and reading local newspapers from cover-to-cover until she could no longer see due to macular degeneration.

Alice enjoyed many years at their camp, Fond du Lac, on Sixth Lake surrounded by family and friends. She made sure anyone who came to visit was greeted warmly and offered a home cooked meal. Her home-made pies are legendary.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Johanningsmeier and her husband, Alan, of Cannon Falls, Minn. and Inlet; two sons, Stan, Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Falls Church, Va. and Inlet; and Ken and his wife Sherry, of Monrovia, Md. and Inlet; five grandchildren and their children, Tracy Clausen of Minneapolis, Minn. and husband Thomas and son Lukas Gillespie; Kirsten Brown of Walkersville, Md. her husband Bobby and children Kyle Daggett and Abbie; Michelle Murphy of Monrovia, Md. her husband Tim and daughter Kaitlin; Jessica Patterson of Mt. Airy, Md. her husband Jeff and children Erin and Michael; and Kelly Ernst of Falls Church, Va. and daughter Keiana.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband Stanton Grant Ernst, Sr., of Olney, Md. and Inlet; brothers, John and Walter Kaszubinski and sisters Anne (Kaszubinski) Beauchamp and Nancy (Kaszubinski Verstraete) Body.

Her brother Merrill Kaszubinski and his wife Tess live in Syracuse.

In accordance with Alice’s wishes, there will be a private family service in their beloved Adirondack Mountains.

Please send memorial donations to the Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services (IVES), PO Box 300, Inlet, NY 13360.