James Sullivan DenioOctober 7, 2017

James Sullivan Denio, age 81 of Tonawanda, passed away on Oct. 7. Born in Utica, Mr. Denio had been a resident of Western New York for the greater part of his life, but never lost his love for home in Old Forge.

He was the son of the late Ellis and Doris (nee Sullivan) Denio. He was the beloved husband of Judith (nee Wade) Denio; father of David Sarah and Kevin (Joan) Denio all of Tonawanda area; brother of Mary Ellen, Deborah, Martha and the late John Denio of Old Forge; also survived by two grandchildren, Amy and Michael, and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Denio served in the United States Navy as a Gunner’s Mate from 1955-1957 and then graduated from Brockport State College in 1961. He worked as an inspiring elementary educator in the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District for 31 years before retiring in 1993. He was a past president of the Ken-Ton Teachers Assn. and served a representative to the New York State Teachers Union for the Ken-Ton School District for 25 years. Mr. Denio was a member and supporter of the Old Forge Historical Society as well as a 25-year member of Headway Incorporated of Western New York. He also served as the sports editor for the Brockport State College newspaper, The Stylus, and took part in the U.S.O. tour of Guys and Dolls from Brockport State College.

The family received friends on Thursday, Oct, 12, at the Hamp Funeral Home, in Tonawanda, where services were held on the same day.

Inurnment was cared for privately in Old Forge.

If desired, memorials to the Old Forge Fire Department, PO Box 1170, Old Forge, NY 13420 or Headway of WNY, 2635 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216 are preferred.