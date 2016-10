Deborah Walker

October 27, 2016

Deborah K. Walker, 57, of Inlet passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home at 128 Fern Avenue, Old Forge.

A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the Adirondack Express.