Susan J. Hutchins

November 4, 2016

Susan J. Hutchins, 77, widow of John F. passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 4, at her residence.

She was born in Rome, on July 3, 1939, a daughter of Charles E. and Anna Morris Miller. Susan grew up on her family’s farm, in the outer district of Rome, receiving her education at Oriskany Central School, where she graduated with the Class of 1956. Thereafter, until her retirement in the mid 1990s, Mrs. Hutchins was employed as a typist and clerical secretary at Griffiss Airforce Base of Rome.

On Jan. 31, 1970, Susan was united in marriage with John F. Hutchins in Rome. In April of 1973, the couple settled at their present home in Otter Lake. For several years they spent winters at Zephyrhills, Fla. Mr. Hutchins, a Marine Corps veteran of the Asiatic and Pacific Theaters of WWII, and a retiree of Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, passed away on June 12, 2003.

After her retirement, Mrs. Hutchins was employed at the Old Forge Library. She was very talented and found great enjoyment in drawing, sketching and painting. For many years Susan was an active member of Otter Lake Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, where she helped in founding the annual Labor Day weekend Steak Bake and truck raffle, a function which became a major fund raiser for the fire department and an enjoyable end of summer event for the Otter Lake area.

Susan dearly loved her family; she is survived by a sister, Mary (Steven) Clauson, Redding, Calif., a special nephew and godchild, Bernie (Debra) Lekki, Oriskany and their family who Susan greatly enjoyed seeing; Brian (Kim) and children, Heather (Mike) Barnes and children, Matt (Amber) and son; Alexandra, Elyssa, and Noah; a sister in law, Marlene Miller, Rome, and many relatives in California. She was predeceased by four brothers, James, Robert, Fred, Bill and by two sisters, Grace and Ruth.

There was a graveside service at the Woodgate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otter Lake Fire Department, 13053 State Rt. 28, Forestport, NY 13338.

