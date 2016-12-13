Jeff CraigDecember 1, 2016

Jeffrey R. Craig, 55, of Marcy, and Old Forge, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 1 while on business in New York City.

Jeff was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 6, 1961, the son of Bill and Patricia Craig. He was a graduate of Lynn University ƒand the owner of Priority Medical Sales. Jeff was a member of Utica Lodge #47 F&AM, Ziyara Temple AAONMS; served as an EMT with Old Forge Fire Dept.; and was a player in the Mountain Theater Company.

Survivors include his wife, Robyn; adored children, daughter Haley and son Rob; parents, Patricia and Ron Green and Bill and Sandy Craig; mother-in-law, Lois Lowenberg; sister, Nanci Craig; brother-in-law Rob Lowenberg; and many close friends. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Robert Lowenberg.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Please spend this time with your family and friends.

Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Children’s Dyslexia Center, Box 638, Oriskany, NY 13424.

