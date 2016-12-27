Mildred KarnDecember 20, 2016

Mildred A. Karn, 99 years old, of Little Long Lake, passed away on Dec. 20 at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford.

She was born on Aug. 11, 1917, in Utica, the daughter of Chester H. Smith and Elsie Cook Smith. She was a 1933 graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School. On June 3, 1939, she married William H. Karn Jr. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Utica. Mildred and Bill were married for 54 years until his passing on Feb. 27, 1993.

Mildred spent her years as a devoted housewife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hard worker and, in later years, an accomplished artist. Her passions in life were her loving family, working in her flower gardens, cooking and painting. Mildred and her husband cherished and loved the wonderful years that they spent together. They raised their family on Symonds Place, Utica, moving to Little Long Lake after their children were grown. A lifetime of memories with family and friends were created at the lake. Winters were enjoyed in Florida, until Bill passed away. Mildred and her husband sustained their devoted relationship with God as members of the Boonville United Methodist Church.

Mildred is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dean Bedgar of Alder Creek; one son, William H. Karn III of Woodgate; grandchildren Dean and Kenda Bedgar of Lexington Park, M.D.; Sean and Terri Karn, of Brookfield; Amy Tabor of Holland Patent; Christopher and Heather Karn of Oxford; Michelle and Jeffrey Edick of West Clarksville; great -grandchildren; Kylie and Aiden Bedgar, Danica and Delany Karn, Emma Tabor, Kayla, MaKenna, Leah, Lily Karn, Joshua Hull and Mia Walton, Emilie and Alex Edick. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

The eldest of her siblings, she was predeceased by three brothers: Stanley Smith, Justin Smith and Melvin Smith.

Calling hours will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Trainor Funeral Home, 143 Schuyler St., Boonville. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m.

Interment in the spring will be in Crown Hill Memorial Cemetery, in the Town of Kirkland.

