Sunnie Norma (Judson) BatyAugust 6, 2016

Sunnie Norma (Judson) Baty passed away on Aug. 6, at her home in Woodland Park, Colo. at the age 49.

She spent many years in the Adirondacks having resided in Big Moose, Inlet, Thendara and Lake Placid. Her residence for the past 20 years was in the Rocky Mountains near Cripple Creek where she worked.

She leaves behind her daughter, Cassie; father, William L. Judson (Molly) and mother Bonnie Delmarsh (Murphy); sister, Portia Judson (Doug); uncles, Archie Delmarsh (Shirley), Kit Delmarsh (Adriana) and Harry Delmarsh, deceased; aunts, Anita a.k.a. “Sunnie” MacInnis (John), Judy Delmarsh, Chris Judson Beckingham (Terry), Sarah Dew and many cousins and friends.

Her ashes were scattered at her favorite fishing spot on Aug. 23. May she rest in peace.

Many loved her; now she is gone; she was a true artist.