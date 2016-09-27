By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

Little Cayden Murray didn’t get to make his summer trip to the Adirondacks this year. He was in the hospital fighting leukemia. Cayden is the nephew and grandson of the Barkauskas and Pugliese families of Old Forge and one of the highlights of his summer is coming to camp.

“Cayden loves coming up to the Adirondacks. He loves to see and spend time with his cousins. He loves going for boat rides and swimming in the lake at camp. We definitely missed coming up this summer,” his mom, Lynn, said.

Cayden has Down syndrome which makes him more susceptible to diseases such as leukemia, heart defects, gastroenterological issues and childhood cancers. These children and their families need strong support groups who can lend a helping hand when needed.

Lynn has been a member of such a group, the Northern New England Down Syndrome Congress, since her son was a baby.

“I started to attend monthly meetings when he was about two years old and eventually became part of the event planning committee. Last year I became the vice president and take great pride in being a part of this organization,” she said.

The NNEDSC raises money to fund various programs it offers to individuals with Down syndrome and their families. First Call is one of these programs. It links new and expectant parents up with someone who is trained to help them and answer their questions about their child who has Down syndrome.

NNEDSC supports grants for various needs and activities like recreation (dance, camps, music etc.) extra therapies, educational expenses or materials (iPads, iPad apps, reading programs etc.). They also plan activities designed to support inclusion into the community as well activities supporting independence of an individual with Down syndrome.

Closer to home The 21 Club of CNY provides support services for people with Down syndrome and their families. Since October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, The 21 Club has a Buddy Walk coming up on Oct. 2, and a seminar with Dr. David Stein, from Harvard Medical School, Oct. 14, who will conduct a seminar on supporting positive behavior in children and teens with Down syndrome.

Mary Radel from The 21 Club says that people think that those with Down syndrome are all the same.

“I think there’s an assumption that people with DS are ‘all alike.’ In fact, people with DS have many different dreams, talents, and abilities. Just like their typical peers, every person with DS has something special to offer our community,” she said.

If you would like to support the work that either of these organizations do, you can donate to NNEDSC by going to nnedsc.net and clicking the donate button on the top left. To donate to The 21 Club go to http://www.the21club.org/donate.