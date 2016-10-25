The Office for the Aging will hold a short public hearing about senior services and a representative from Herkimer County Public Health will provide information and administer Flu and Pneumonia Vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Old Forge Fire Department. Bring your insurance card if you would like to receive a vaccination.

No sales, just information. Free night lights and medication dispensers will be given out. Come and share your thoughts on the services that Office for the Aging provides as well as any services that may be needed. Do you have questions about adult immunizations or need to get a flu or pneumonia vaccination? Come and receive information about adult immunizations, who should get them and why. Following the Office for the Aging Public Hearing immunizations will be given by Herkimer County Public Health.

Free coffee and refreshments are available for all who attend.