Herkimer County Office for the Aging/NY Connects provides a variety of services for older adults in the community. The mission of Herkimer County Office for the Aging is to assist individuals to remain in their homes and be as independent as possible.

Herkimer County Office for the Aging/NY Connects receives funding from the federal, state, and county governments to provide services. The number of older adults who need assistance is increasing and to continue to meet the need the agency will need additional funding. One of the ways that it obtains additional funding is from donations.

Herkimer County Office for the Aging/NY Connects now has the ability to accept online donations on the website. Anyone can donate. To make an online donation go to herkimercounty.org/content/Departments/View/3 or you can mail your donation to Herkimer County OFA 109 Mary Street Suite 1101 Herkimer, NY 13350.

For more information about the Office for the Aging you can call (315) 867-1121 or visit our website at http://herkimercounty.org/content/Departments/View/3.