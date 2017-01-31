The Herkimer County Office for the Aging’s Advisory Council is seeking nominations for their two annual awards: Senior Citizen of the Year and Outstanding Contribution.

Nominees must be Herkimer County residents at least 60 years of age and have a record of interest and volunteer service to other senior citizens. All nominations must include the name, address, and age of the nominee, along with a brief narrative (less than 400 words) of accomplishments, community service and the reasons why the person should receive the award.

Nominations for Senior Citizen of the Year should include the volunteer work performed by the senior, the activities the senior is involved in, and major achievements of the senior.

For the category of Outstanding Contribution, emphasis should be on the most singularly outstanding contribution made to the community by the senior. Also include the impact that contribution had on the community and/or a particular individual.

The person submitting the nomination should include his or her own name, address and phone number.

Anyone who has been nominated before but was not selected can be re-nominated. Self-nominations will not be accepted. Nominations must be received by Monday, Feb. 13. Please send them to: Advisory Council, Herkimer County Office for the Aging, 109 Mary Street, Suite 1101, Herkimer, NY 13350.