Photo submitted

Inlet Common School students with the Inlet Fire Department and Smokey the Bear.

Inlet Common School students had a busy October. At the beginning of October, we went to the Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain. Our younger students really enjoyed the mining exhibit. The upper grades tried their best to unclog the logs at the virtual reality display called the Log Jam.

To develop further awareness of fire prevention, our principal Mrs. Holt held an assembly. We also were able to inspect an Inlet fire truck with Smokey the Bear. Our local firemen, Don Townsend, Shawn Hansen and Denny Hudson, along with DEC officer, Jenifer Temple made this possible.

The fun continued when we created our traditional scarecrows. Thankfully, we had parents bring hay, and help us stuff and place our scarecrows in front of the school. There’s one for every student. Come see our amazing scarecrows. Have a happy Halloween, and be safe.

—Ed. note: The sixth-grade class at Inlet Common School is practicing its writing skills by reporting on events that are going on at the school.