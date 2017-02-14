The Old Forge Library on Crosby Blvd., will host a photography exhibit featuring work from the Old Forge Camera Club members. The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 22 through March 25 during library hours. It will include work from club members Chuck Allen, Debbie Denio, Mary Hogan, Sue Kiesel, Gary Lee, Kathy Nahor and David Patterson to name a few.

The opening exhibit reception will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The reception is open to the public and you are invited to stop by to meet and talk with the artists and view their work. Light refreshments will be served and acoustic music will be provided by Dan Vellone. Immediately following the opening reception at 7 p.m. there will be a discussion and slide show, “Wildlife Photography Tips,” led by Susan Luther Kiesel.

The Camera Club’s members are from the Upstate New York area with a love and passion for not only photography but also the Adirondacks. Their mission is to share their knowledge, camaraderie, and the Adirondacks through photography. They also focus on helping each other improve their skills.

The club meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Forge Library and welcomes new members.