By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Herkimer County Clerk Sylvia Rowan has announced that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles office in Old Forge will be closed temporarily until further notice. Rowan accepted the resignation of the DMV employee who was working at the office on Monday, July 3. She started looking for a person to fill the position on July 5.

Rowan is looking for someone to fill a full-time position. Training would be done in Herkimer and takes five to six weeks.

“It’s a fairly busy office,” said Rowan. “Especially in the summer with boats and trailers and during snowmobile season.”

Rowan wants people to know that she is working to get the position filled and that the office will be open as much as possible while she is finding someone.

“We’ll have someone there from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday [July 12]. And if anyone needs anything in the meantime, they can call me directly and we will do what we can to help them. If anyone needs a road test at a special time, please don’t hesitate to call. We will try to be open at least once a week,” she said.

The Old Forge office is a rarity in Herkimer County, no town other than Herkimer, has an office.

“We have an office in Old Forge because we care about the people up there and it works well. It’s a great opportunity for the community,” said Rowan.

To find out when the office will be open or for assistance with other things, call Rowan at (315) 867-1129.