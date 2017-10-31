The Old Department of Motor Vehicles has been partially closed since July when the office’s full time employee quit. Since then Herkimer County Clerk Sylvia Rowan has been trying to get the office staffed and up to normal hours. The office is currently open from 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. each Wednesday.

Rowan has been looking for a full time person to fill the position since July and is confident that the office will be back to its regular hours by snowmobile season.

“Hopefully by snowmobile season we’ll have someone trained and ready to go,” she said.

— M. LISA MONROE