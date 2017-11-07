“One of the best and busiest market seasons ever,” so say Reed and Barb Proper, co-managers of the Old Forge Farmers Market.

This year marked the 10th year of operation for the market, which started on June 23 and ran 16 weeks through Columbus Day weekend. Although plagued by some rainy Fridays, Mother Nature, overall, cooperated for successful market afternoons.

This season is Reed and Barb Proper’s final term as market co-managers. CAP-21 is so grateful for the professionalism and expertise they displayed over their term as managers and they will be genuinely missed by every farmer, artisan and customer.

CAP-21 will be searching for a new market manager for the 2018 season. Contact CAP-21 at (315) 369-3353 or [email protected] if you are interested in applying.

The OFFM was also able to generate a generous amount of support for nutrition assistance in the community. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was bolstered by food coupon programs from the Herkimer County Office for the Aging and the New York State Veteran’s Outreach Program.

The largest source of assistance was the local CAP-21 food pantry coupon program which is distributed through St. Bartholomew’s and Niccolls Memorial. CAP-21 will again be using market proceeds to support our local food panties, providing a total of over $5,338 in nutrition assistance locally, predominantly to seniors.

The OFFM continues to be a Friday afternoon “must-do” during the summer. The market is a vehicle to draw people into the business district. In addition, the market supports NYS agriculture and regional artisans, boosting small business locally.

CAP-21 would again like to thank Old Forge Hardware for the generous donation of their property (and restrooms), to the TOW Historical Association for the use of Hemmer Cottage parking, the Town of Webb Police Department for their patience with market traffic, and of course to our market managers, Reed and Barb Proper, who always go above and beyond, making Old Forge the largest market in Herkimer County and one of the favorite spots for our farm vendors.