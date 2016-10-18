Photo submitted

Courtney and Natalie Hitchcock learn how to fight a fire.

The Old Forge Fire Department opened its door to the public to educate people on what the department does and to raise community awareness of the various opportunities available in the department. The department is looking for volunteers as firefighter, or fire scene support, the dive team, ambulance drivers, emergency medical support, and Ladies Fire Auxiliary.

There were demonstrations on a variety of things like the use a fire extinguisher, making 911 calls and why certain information is so important to have at hand.



The Hitchcock family attended the open house, learned a lot and had a blast. Middle daughter Courtney wants to be a firefighter one day.“All the members of the OFFD were beyond kid friendly, they were allowed to climb in the ambulance and truck, check out all the gear, they loved it. Hanson Schmid was in full gear when we were there and it was helpful because the kids saw what they [a firefighter] would look like if they were coming in to rescue them and since it could be scary to some, it was nice for them to see him get the gear on and know it was still just him under there,” said mom, Heidi Hitchcock.— M. Lisa Monroe