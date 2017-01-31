This weekend Feb. 3-6, from 8 a.m. on Friday to midnight on Sunday, snowmobilers will be able to experience the Old Forge and Inlet trails systems for free.

As part of the governor’s Free Snowmobiling Weekend, when out of state snowmobilers can ride in New York without New York registration, the towns of Webb and Inlet are also waiving the trail permit fees for their system.

“It gets new people here to see what we have to offer and hopefully will bring them back,” said TOW Publicity Director Mike Farmer.

The out of state sleds must have current insurance and registration in their home states.

—M. Lisa Monroe