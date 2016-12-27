Photo By Cathy Bowsher – Snowflake the Elf serves treats to the children.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Old Forge Library held its annual Family Christmas Party on Friday. The event was open for the public to enjoy a holiday reading of The Night Before Christmas, written by Clement Moore and read by Vincent Sloan. Children gathered on the floor as Vincent read the story and turned the pages, some children helped and read aloud with Vincent.

After the story, the curtains opened to reveal the Town of Webb Teens lined up for a special holiday comedy skit presented under the direction of Anne Defilipps. The teens performed, a familiar holiday song, the Twelve Days of Christmas, with a twist. The partridge in the pear tree seemed squawky and the four calling birds sounded like a teenagers needing a ride home. An altogether hilarious performance kept the audience enthralled in the show. After the skit, a table full of treats were offered for everyone, cookies and hot chocolate all around.