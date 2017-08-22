Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

Dan Schneiderman explains who utilizes makerspaces.

By M. Lisa Monroe

Express Editor

What are makerspaces? Would they work in Old Forge? What would makerspaces add to the local community? On Thursday, Aug. 17, Dan Schneiderman who works at the RIT Center for Media, Arts, Games, Interaction and Creativity, was at the Old Forge Library to answer those questions.

A makerspace is a space dedicated to creativity of all kinds. Many of them have tools, 3-D printers and craft items, some have areas to work on electronics and some provide commercial grade kitchens for people to use. A makerspace can provide an area for remote work, host lectures and allows people to pursue or discover their creativity.

Schneiderman was approached by TOW UFSD teachers Jeremiah Best and Page Hannah about talking to the community about starting a maker space in Old Forge. The makerspace movement has gained in popularity over the years after beginning as “hakerspaces” which saw people who were interested in computer hardware and software gather together to share their expertise and to work on problems together. Since then the spirit of collaboration that inspired the hackerspace participants has grown to embrace “makers” of all kinds.

“Just about everyone is a maker,” said Schneiderman.

He said that the starting step toward having a makerspace in Old Forge would be to first explore what a makerspace would look like for our community.

“Once we figure out what it is, we can figure out how to make it happen,” he said.

A makerspace can add a lot to a community, providing after school activities, workforce development, a space for small businesses to work on projects, and place where people can “co-work.”

There are many practical questions that have to be answered before a project like this gets off the ground. Jeff Grimshaw, the executive director of View, and Best took to the podium to facilitate the discussion about what our community assets are. More than 30 people attended the meeting and were happy to make suggestions. Retired View executive director Jennifer Potter Hayes even offered up the idea that our long winters were an asset.

“The long winters send people inside and more than a few of us suffer from cabin fever. This would give people something to do during those months and an opportunity for socialization. The weather is actually an advantage,” said Potter Hayes.

TOW UFSD Superintendent Rex Germer mentioned many of the facilities that the school has, and said the community needs to think about how to attract people to the area. He said that the ability to allow people to “tele-commute” to their jobs would benefit the town as a whole.

This was just the first meeting about Old Forge getting a makerspace, and many details will have to be worked out to make the idea a reality. If you would like to serve on a committee to explore this idea, contact Jeff Grimshaw at View at (315) 369-6411.