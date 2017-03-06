The annual Old Forge Library Pick a Reading Partner Program will be held in conjunction with the Town of Webb Schools PARP Program. The library will have a special collection of books for lending that are related to this year’s PARP theme, Under the Sea.

In addition, on Fridays, March 10 through March 31, there will be a drawing and the lucky winner will win a prize provided by the Friends of the Library. Town of Webb, Town of Inlet and home schooled students may enter the drawing each week by checking out books. Parents and other reading partners are encouraged to come with students and check out books together.