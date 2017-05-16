Old Forge Library Director Izzie Worthen accepted a Community Arts Grant on behalf of The Friends of the Old Forge library from Stephen Butler, CNY/Arts executive director.The grant money was used to support the “Lessons Learned” Poetry and Illustration project. The awards ceremony was held on Thursday, April 27, at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.Decentralization awards were given to recipients from six counties: Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego. The grants are made possible through a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts made possible with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY/Arts.Several State Legislators were present to make comments and hand out the awards.