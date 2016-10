The Old Forge Library will raffle off a piece of art by Milton Norman Franson. Raffle tickets are $1 each and all proceeds go directly to the Old Forge Library. The art piece, titled “The Thief ~ Osprey and Eagle,” is on display at the library. It is part of a solo exhibit by Franson: Adirondack Impressions~ Misty Waters, Foggy Mountains. The drawing will take place on Nov. 30.