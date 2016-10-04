By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

David Aliasso, president and coach of the Old Forge Little League, has partnered with like minds to try to make a field of dreams come true; the team wants and needs their very own field.

“It’s not fair for the kids on our team as well as the opposing team and all of the parents and coaches. Every team we play has their own Little League Baseball field. It is time that Old Forge has their own too,” said Aliasso.

Aliasso along with the help of friends and supporters, has raised more than $2,000 toward the much needed renovations of an existing field at North Street. If enough money is raised to fix the North Street field, the field could be utilized for games and practices for the team with no interruptions.

This is a basic need that the team has been without, “Currently we play our home games on the Town Of Webb School field, which three school teams also use. This causes many scheduling conflicts as this is not our field. Although we appreciate the school letting us use their field, there have been times we have had to cancel games because of these scheduling conflicts. If the new field is completed, then not only can we play without inconvenient cancelations because of scheduling conflicts, the whole community could then utilize it too,” said Aliasso, “not just us either, All-Star games and tournaments as well as other baseball and softball leagues will be able to use this field.”

Aliasso started his coaching and presidency of the team in 2013 and has since hoped to see expansion and progress within the youth baseball program, “You know, I grew up playing baseball myself, it kept me out of trouble and it was a lot of fun. I honestly started doing this because of my son, although he has one year left, I would still love to see this program expand for others, it’s a good thing,” he said.

Aliasso has been working with the Town Board on grant funding through CAP-21 for the field project, but because the grant is in the early stages and the amount of funding is unknown, he has had other fundraisers as back up funding. With the help of the community and their support, Aliasso is looking out for the future of the league, “Already we’ve had a chicken barbecue fundraiser and other community support raising over $1,400 in funds for this cause. The amazing Sue Kiesel has also donated a nice basket that raised over $800. I want this field for the future of the league and others. I want to see progress. We want to see progress.”

The estimated cost of renovations, from a company that specializes in athletic field construction, is $68,000. The estimate includes: all new infield grass, infield clay, a pitchers mound, bases, dugouts and fencing, bleachers and lighting, a scoreboard, and more. The details of who will maintain the field will be discussed and disclosed at a later date said Aliasso, “Rex [TOW UFSD Superintendent Rex Germer] from the school is all go in financial support for the field, no details yet but after our future meeting it could be money towards part of the field’s maintenance.” Supporters Walt and Jan Throne said, “Great idea, Dave we’re behind you all the way.”

Aliasso has continued to raise funds through gofundme, a community driven campaign page where people can donate any amount justified to a cause. Donation toward the Old Forge Little League New Field project may be made at, gofundme.com/2qw6upbr.

“I’d like to thank the support of the community, the Town Board, and any others that have shown support,” said Aliasso, “We are hoping to have the field ready to play on by the start of the season in June 2017.”