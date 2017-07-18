By M. Lisa Monroe

Express Editor

At the Town of Webb board’s regular monthly meeting, Dr. Anthony Lister introduced himself to the board. Lister is hoping to take over Dr. Rintrona’s dental practice in the town owned professional offices. The board will have to approve the terms of the lease before Lister can take over. He has been working with Rintrona for about six months and he enjoys the area.

“My wife and I are very eager to move here,” said Lister.

The couple would move from Buffalo.

“Tony’s a great candidate. It would be best for my patients and best for the town [to approve the lease agreement], said Rintrona.

The board wanted more time to read the lease, which had just been presented to them, before deciding. The planned to discuss it further at the audit of claims on Monday, July 17.

The parking situation at Bald Mountain has caused concern for the board. On busy weekends cars fill the parking lot and are parked on both sides of Rondaxe Road almost down to Fly Pond. People who live in the area have complained that the situation is unsafe. Pedestrians come out from between cars into the lane of traffic without warning, and emergency vehicles could never fit through the road which gets blocked down to barely one lane.

Rondaxe Road is a county road, which means that the board has limited options to address the problem. Town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore, Highway Superintendent Casey Crofut, TOW Police Chief Ron Johnston and Herkimer County Highway Superintendent Mark Nagle all have toured the site to try to find a solution. Nagle suggested a very restrictive parking policy, but Moore hopes to find a solution that will work to allow visitors access to the area, but also give emergency vehicles a clear path.

The board passed a resolution asking that Herkimer County place no parking signs in certain areas according to a plan drawn up by Moore, Johnston and Crofut. The resolution will be sent to Herkimer County.

In other news:

The board has had applications for positions on the planning board and the zoning board of appeals and will set up interviews for July 17.

The hunting leases that the town auctions each year are up for bid this year. The land is the town land off of the snowmobile trails. The leases come up to bid every three years. Bids must be into the town clerk by 7 p.m. on Aug. 8

The concessions, lounge, ski shop and ski school at McCauley Mountain are up for bid this year. The complete specifications, which have changed this year, are available from the town clerk. All bids must be received by 7 p.m. on Aug. 8.