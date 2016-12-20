By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The 40th annual Snodeo was winning this winter.

“It was such an anomaly last year, even if there was no snow this year, it would already be twice as good as it was last year,” said Town of Webb Publicity Official Mike Farmer before the snow hit.

Last year, no snow meant no go. It was a refreshing turn for the best this year as the snow continued to fall through out the Snodeo weekend. According to Adrianne Taft, general manger of Slickers, it was the best Snodeo to date, “Really for us, it was one the best Snodeos that we’ve had. I’ve worked there for nine years and have lived in Old Forge for 18,” said Taft.

Slicker’s owner Jim Helmes agrees with Taft that the snow was a driving force for the crowd of visitors that they received over the weekend, “Business was very nice and busy, because we had snow,” said Helmes.

Taft added, “Last year we had no snow, snow doesn’t necessary affect Snodeo but the snowmobilers were itching to ride this year and the conditions were right. Slickers is a year round business and we are always ready for any crowd.”

The trails were well groomed over the weekend, making for the best riding conditions. The snowmobilers were happy and business owners were pleased to have the crowd to tend to.

“With the blessing of Old Man Winter giving us enough snow and the groomers out there doing their magic, and the ongoing support of venders and Snodeo goers, they have all made it a success,” said Steve Hoepfl, owner of Christy’s Motel in Old Forge.

The influx of people made for some long and busy nights for restaurant workers too.

“We were very, very busy. This is my first year here, but we were very, very busy over the weekend and then Sunday it died down,” said Becca Kaufman, server at Van Auken’s Inne located in Thendara.

At last Tuesday’s Town of Webb Town Board meeting, Farmer said that this year was really good, especially when compared to last year.

“Last year was a perfect storm of bad stuff, this year was a perfect storm of good stuff,” he said.

Farmer said that people were coming in off of the trails and remarking about how good the riding had been. The Information Center sold over 400 snowmobile permits over the weekend.

Farmer said that there was nice turnover throughout the weekend with people stopping by Snodeo, going out to ride and then coming back. The vendors set up in the pavilion had a good weekend too.

“Laurie [Barkauskas, Central Adirondack Association events coordinator] had signed up a record number of vendors this year, even creating outdoor vendor spaces when there was no more room inside. Sales were very good, and the all new vendors reserved spaces at next year’s Snodeo,” said Farmer.

Plaining and executing an event like this takes a lot of people. At the board meeting Councilman Mike Ross thanked all of the town’s department heads who worked so hard making sure that everything was great for the big weekend.

Farmer also acknowledged some of the people who work on Snodeo for months to make sure everyone has a good time.

“Snodeo 2016 was a home run in every respect, due to a perfect storm of good stuff: Great preparation and organization by the Central Adirondack Association, good weather and snow conditions, and much hard work by volunteers and the staff at the Visitor Information Center.

Laurie Barkauskas spent months working with local snowmobile dealers, returning vendors and newcomers, Webb department heads, and local groups to organize the 40th Anniversary Snodeo event. The CAA Snodeo committee, headed by Don Haehl, helped Laurie prepare for the kick-off event of the snowmobile season. The excitement within the snowmobile community was apparent to the staff at the Visitor Information Center where the processing of preseason trail permit sales was on par with the best of recent years,” said Farmer.