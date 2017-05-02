By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Jill Babcock has been hiring people in the Adirondacks for a few years now and knows first hand the challenges of hiring enough people for the busy summer season.

“It can be difficult for businesses to find employees in the Town of Webb area, it just seems like there aren’t enough people to fill the large number of jobs available every summer. So we rely heavily on our surrounding areas,” said Babcock.

She thought that a job fair would be an efficient way to bring employers and employees together. That’s why she’s organizing the ADK Summer Jobs Fair which will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Babcock says that places around Old Forge have a great number of summer positions that need to be filled.

“Many area businesses go to college job fairs to find employees out of a group of students who go to one place to see what their available options are. So I thought, why don’t we do the same thing in our area? Have one place, where businesses can offer jobs, and job seekers can see many jobs available,” Babcock said.

Interest on both sides has been good, Babcock thinks that she’ll have around 25 employers signed up. She’s still waiting to hear from some business owners that are on vacation.

“I was very nervous at first that this might not work out, and people may not be interested, but I am very surprised with the amount of businesses that have locked down a table, and I still have quite a few that I haven’t gotten the final okay from. It was also very nice to hear the positive encouragement and thanks from the business owners who think that this is a great idea,” said Babcock.

Some of the employers have said that they will conduct interviews onsite at the job fair so Babcock suggests coming prepared with a resume. She said that the job fair should work out in everyone’s favor, employers will get to see the maximum of people and prospective employees will get to see a bunch of employers.

“Prospective employees would benefit from the job fair, because instead of answering one job ad at a time, or filling out one application at a time, you can see multiple opportunities in one afternoon and see what fits you best. There will be a variety of different types of jobs available so there will be something for everyone,” said Babcock.