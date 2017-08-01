Photo submitted

New, fun animal wraps decorate the Old Forge/Thendara Community Shuttle.

The third season of the free Old Forge and Thendara Community Shuttle is running for 2017. The shuttle operates during the day, Thursday through Saturday, and on Friday and Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The shuttle will run through Sept. 2. The shuttle is jointly sponsored by Herkimer County, the Town of Webb, the Central Adirondack Association and the Adirondack Scenic Railroad. The shuttle is air-conditioned, wheelchair/limited mobility accessible and completely free with unlimited hop on/off privileges at any of the route stops.

Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the Bear, Moose, and Eagle Routes will provide service from the Old Forge Camping Resort on the north end to the Thendara Railroad Station on the south end of Thendara. Stops throughout the town include View arts center, Calypso’s Cove, Old Forge Lake Cruises, the waterfront, the Farmer’s Market (on Fridays), fire department (center of town), the school/Post Office, DiOrio’s Supermarket, Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company, motels on the south end of town, Van Auken’s Inne and the McCauley Mountain Scenic Chairlift.

The Night Owl Route provides Friday and Saturday night service from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This provides a free alternative to driving into Old Forge/Thendara for dinner or entertainment for the evening. This service provides stops at the Old Forge Camping Resort, waterfront, fire department (center of town), Frankie’s Taste of Italy, south end motels and Van Auken’s Inne.

If you are taking the Adirondack Scenic Railroad from Union Station in Utica north to enjoy Old Forge/Thendara on Thursday’s and Saturday’s, the shuttle is coordinated with the train’s arrival and departure at the Thendara Railroad Station. The shuttle brings you into town quickly and lets you enjoy lunch and shopping during your Old Forge/Thendara layover, and gets you back for the train’s departure.

New bus wrapping makes the shuttle easy to spot.

Shuttle information is available at: freeshuttleinfo.com and www.hocts.org.

The shuttle program is locally administered by CAP-21, as the fiscal agent for Herkimer County, and the Herkimer – Oneida Counties Transportation Study. For more information, contact the Town of Webb Information Office at (315) 369-6983 or CAP-21 at (315) 369-3353.