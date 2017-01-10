By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

Jim Moore, owner of Van Auken’s Inne, in Thendara, recently purchased the Old Mill from Bob Desnoyers. The Old Mill is a local landmark having been in operation for almost 40 years.

“We didn’t look at it like we were just buying a restaurant,” said Moore. “We were purchasing a hotbed of extraordinary talent at the Old Mill. I wasn’t just buying a building with a water wheel out front. It’s a credit to the hard work of Bob and Ryan [Prichard] how well it’s done over the years.”

Moore, his wife, Suzan, and his son, Andrew, have made their home here after living down south for many years. He said that the lifestyle here suits them. They have vacationed in Old Forge in the summer and winter since the 1980s. Moore and his wife, who is from the Utica area, married in 1982.

“We ski, the boys [Moore has two sons] probably skied for the first time at McCauley Mountain. We love the cold,” he said.

Moore started his work life as a touring musician, which is how he met his wife. He has worked in civil engineering, heavy equipment and mining. When he retired he knew that he wanted to move north from Kentucky. Old Forge felt like a great fit. Even though he works really hard, he says that he’s enjoying his retirement.

“I enjoy challenges and organization, and I’m fortunate to be able to do what I enjoy,” he said.

He hopes that by having the two restaurants he can consolidate staff and ordering and make things more efficient. But he wants them to remain two distinctly different experiences for the customer.

“The different restaurants will specialize in different things. The Old Mill is more of a classic American steak and seafood restaurant and Van Auken’s goes in a more French/American direction,” said Moore.

According to Moore, Desnoyers was happy that the Old Mill was going to someone who wanted to keep the restaurant as it is. Many of the Old Mill staff have been working there for decades; Moore hopes to keep the staff on and doing what they do best.

“He was pleased that I didn’t want to buy something as iconic as the Old Mill and change it,” he said.

Moore and his family have settled in nicely to the area, getting involved in local activities, and for the younger Moore and his wife, raising a family. He says that he’s found the community to be welcoming and friendly.

“They say that you can figure out who your real friends are by knowing who you’d call if you woke up at 2 a.m. with a crisis. What five people would you call? My five people would all be from here.”

The Old Mill will reopen sometime in mid-January. A date has not yet been determined.