Something brewing in Lake Placid

Be advised that a momentous summit transpired in Lake Placid on Friday, March 1, 2013. The high-level pow-wow included emissaries from the twelve NYS counties constituting the Adirondack Park. The envoys conveyed maple syrup from their respective realms as tokens of esteem for their gracious hosts. The summit dignitaries included Adirondack Life Magazine’s Creative Director, Elizabeth Folwell and Lake Placid Craft Brewing’s brewmeister, Christopher Ericson. Like most historic summits this one was life altering. The collaborative efforts of ADK Life, Lake Placid Craft Brewing and county ambassadors resulted in a delectable Life Support Maple Porter which will hopefully be brewed for public consumption on a seasonal basis.

Local emissaries included TOW Supervisor Ted Riehle and Mike Wilcox, who still makes guest appearances at Old Forge Hardware. Ted kindly gave me a jingle upon his return from Lake Placid and asked if I’d care to sample the newly fermented Life Support. He accepts that I’m a fake journalist who never refuses a cold beer unless it’s an Anheuser Busch or shame-o light beer. Anheuser Busch uses broken rice and second-rate hops to increase profits. I prefer my rice in General Tso’s Chicken. Anyhow when I arrived at Ted’s abode he had three Life Support growlers chill’in in the fridge. When I departed there was one growler chill’in and two dead soldiers awaiting evac transport back to Lake Placid. Geez, I hope Mike got a taste of the maple nectar he helped lug back from the High Peaks.

Christopher Ericson and his head brewer Kevin Litchfield deserve kudos not only for their Life Support but for their other creations. I enjoy the Nippletop Milk Stout, Lake Placid IPA, Leaping Cow ESB and venerable Ubu Ale. I actually get the taste of milk along side my tongue when I drink the Nippletop. It builds strong bodies twelve ways. I haven’t tried it on Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats yet but I’m gonna. Deb doesn’t appreciate the implication of Nippletop. She also disparages Old Mountain Phelps for christening Nippletop Mountain in the Dix Range. Whatever, the name Dix Range doesn’t disturb me.

Before our tasting session I feared Life Support might be icky sweet and therefore relegated to the breakfast table as a condiment with waffles and pancakes. I was mistaken. Although this porter would be awesome on waffles and pancakes, its better sipped around a March campfire or sit-to on the front porch watching a flock of crows decimate my birdfeeder. The Life Support pours with a lacy head and the subtle maple flavor comes through at the end. In between it’s a silky smooth adult beverage with real or imagined coffee undertones. By the end of the first growler I was hooked like a pool hall junkie. By the end of the second growler I was just a junkie.

I’m a beer and food aficionado, I know this because my pants no longer fit. I prefer local eating establishments to fast food chains and locally brewed beer to mass produced brews. Beer drinkers historically select their favorites for intuitive reasons including apathy, product allegiance, drinkability, availability, affordability and hangover potential. I think there should be another consideration. Since chefs are trending toward serving locally available products in their menu items, why shouldn’t grocery stores, restaurants and taverns offer locally brewed craft beers.

The Lake Placid Summit signifies a high water mark in the promotion of the expanding number of Adirondack breweries. Contemporary ADK brewmeisters are creating some great beers. Food and beverage purveyors who support local growers and brewers should be commended. I find multiple species of Lake Placid Craft Brewing beers in DiOrio’s along side Saranac, Long Trail, Sam Adams, Harpoon, Guinness and the usual mega-suspects Bud, Miller and Coors. If you enjoy sampling microbrews, the Lake Placid Camp Collection is worth draining. Dan’s Big M in Eagle Bay and Kalil’s in Inlet carry modest selections of craft beers during the high season. Holy hops Beerman, the Old Forge FastTrac offers 6-8 microbrew taps with growlers to go. FastTrac is now my favorite filling station.

Matt’s Draft House at Screamen Eagle in Inlet deserves a huge exploding fist bump for breaking the traditional Adirondack tavern mold with fifty craft beers on tap and growlers to go. It took guts for Matt to make the economic leap of faith and abandon the customary three taps of mass produced beers. Screamen Eagle offers excellent wings, pizza and occasional Paul Case recitals to accompany those tasty craft beers. Matt’s success proves that Adirondackers enjoy craft beers at reasonable rates. Tell Matt what varieties of beer interest you and he’ll steer you to the right tap.

Understandably store owners must stock items that sell. Food and beverage barons aren’t in the business of warehousing items that sit. But they should offer local breweries and produce growers a chance to get their goods to the public. The success of the Old Forge Farmer’s Market and seasonal produce providers like Inlet’s Zone 3 confirm that folks will pay for the freshest products they can find. Local products may come at a higher cost because they’re superior in quality and void of additives used to preserve the “freshness” of products which often take weeks to find our bellies.

The contemporary American Way necessitates that consumers choose between affordability and quality. In the good old days we bought our food and beverages fresh from local producers. Deb’s dearly departed dad reminisced about carrying his empty growler to his Flushing brewmeister every Friday for refilling. It was a ritual that marked the end of his work week. Pat got a Purple Heart in WWII and Korea. He deserved his fresh beer. The Lake Placid Summit was one small step for indigenous entrepreneurs and one giant leap for the good old days. Local breweries are good for the economy and the growing number of beer aficionados who just say no to mass produced beers. We who support local economic growth commend Ted and Mike for representing our interests with their customary diplomatic aplomb.

My Nippletop salutes you.