The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, Inc. has awarded a grant totaling $11,500 to the Town of Webb Community Health and Wellness Fund. This grant will accomplish two objectives: conduct a comprehensive analysis of the region’s social, recreational and wellness needs, particularly among our senior residents; and complete a feasibility study of local site options to establish a Community/Senior Center within the Town of Webb. The grant was submitted with the assistance of CAP-21’s community grant writing program.

Beginning on Friday, June 30, full- and part-time residents of the Town of Webb have the opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions through a survey developed to gauge the needs and interest in establishing an intergenerational community/senior center in the area. Over the next several weeks, Research & Marketing Strategies will be administering the survey to the community. The primary method for gathering the feedback is through an online survey.

“We sought to recommend to the Health and Wellness Fund Committee a survey modality that is inexpensive, confidential, and quick,” said RMS’ President, Mark Dengler. “Most people have access to the Internet and can enjoy the convenience of responding to the survey on their own time.”

Moreover, by using an internet-based survey collection method, all interested community residents can participate in sharing feedback. With traditional mail and phone surveys, typically only a portion of the community is sampled. The online survey platform allows for results to be obtained over a three to four week period, versus a six to eight-week time frame for other survey methods.

To take the survey, type in any internet browser: www.rmsresults.com/CommunityCenter.

This link will open directly to the survey and allow participants to respond and share their thoughts. After completing the survey, participants will have the option to enter a sweepstakes to win a $100 gift card.

Those individuals without reliable internet services or needing assistance in filling out the survey can complete the survey at the Old Forge Library or request a paper copy from the CAP-21 office on behalf of the Health and Wellness Fund. The CAP-21 office is located at 108 Codling Street, Old Forge, directly behind Adirondack Bank.

The community’s participation in this survey is crucial to helping identify services and programs important and beneficial to our community’s social, recreational and wellness needs. The goal is to look at the feasibility of a multi-generational community center that could support organizations such as SHARP, Kinderwood and KYAC.

For more information regarding this project, contact Vice President of the Community Health and Wellness Fund Mary Brophy-Moore at (315) 369-5177, or CAP-21 at (315) 369-3353.