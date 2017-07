Photo submitted

The beach crew at the Town of Webb beach has been doing its best with the cloudy, rainy weather we’ve been having. Here they’ve put up the volleyball net, just waiting for the sun to peak out and the crowds to arrive. The beach is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, when the weather cooperates. And this year, there are free swim lessons at the lake, starting July 10. Call Beach Director Heather Hayes at (315) 369-2039 for more details.