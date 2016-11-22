Writers, poets, a storyteller, and a songwriter showed off their creative sides at the Old Forge Library’s Open Mic Night event held on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Open Mic Night is meant as a networking tool for writers, poets, and songwriters from all over the region to share their works and ideas with one another in a friendly atmosphere.

The event is open to the public and each person takes a turn. The night went on with readings on a variety of different subjects ranging from cumbersome to joyful and even comical.

The Old Forge Library holds an Open Mic Night event four times out of the year; once in August, November, February, and again in March.

— Cathy Bowsher