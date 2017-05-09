The Old Forge Library will hold a Coffeehouse Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. Writers, songwriters, aspiring writers and members of the public are invited to share and read or play from their own work or to come and enjoy readings by others at the library, 220 Crosby Blvd. The featured writer and master of ceremonies will be Jeanne Wilhite Dunn.

Jeanne makes her home on Frog Hollow Homestead in Canastota, and is the author of two books. She and her husband Mike, have two adult children and four grandchildren. She is a retired nurse and spent 34 years in healthcare. Her hobbies include writing, gardening, traveling, raising animals and crafting. In addition to her memoir and illustrated book of poetry, she has been published in Angels on Earth magazine and Everyday Heroes, an anthology of short stories written by healthcare providers.

Jeanne will be sharing from her memoir, “Where Once There Were Thorns,” which recounts the struggles of a strong-willed daughter and her controlling mother. When she falls in love at seventeen with a boy her mother despises, her life is suddenly filled with pain, confusion and despair. But God orchestrates an unbelievable turn of events that restores the relationship between mother and daughter.

The author will also share a bit from “Collecting Moments,” a delightful collection of poems and paintings by the author.

If you plan on participating on Open Mic Night please call the library at (315) 369-6008 ahead of time so they may plan accordingly, but walk-ins are always welcome. These readings are held to inspire writers and create opportunities for regional writers to meet. They are co-sponsored by Adirondack Center for Writing.