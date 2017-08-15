Writers, songwriters, aspiring writers and members of the public are invited to share and read or sing from their own work or to come and enjoy readings by others at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd. The readings will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Featured writer and emcee will be Paula Alida Roy.

Paula Alida Roy is a writer and published author. She retired from her position as Chairperson of the Department of English at Westfield High School in New Jersey. She continues to work as a consultant to schools and teachers. Articles about teaching, gender issues and homophobia in schools have appeared in books and journals. Her poetry has been published by such literary magazines as Blueline, Moon Journal, Waterways, Adirondac, Crone’s Nest, Iris, Earth’s Daughters, and Ruah. She has served as director of the library’s summer writing workshop, scholar-facilitator of several discussion and literacy programs sponsored by the New York State Council on the Humanities. She has also created and led a series of film discussions at the Old Forge Library.

If you plan on participating on Open Mic Night call the library at (315) 369-6008 ahead of time so they may plan accordingly, but walk-ins are also welcome. These readings are held to inspire writers and create oppor­tunities for regional writers to meet.

The library’s Open Mic for Writers Series is co-sponsored by Adirondack Center for Writing.