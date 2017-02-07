Writers, songwriters, aspiring writers and members of the public are invited to share their own work and and to enjoy readings by others at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Old Forge Library.
Featured Writer and Emcee will be Susan Luther Kiesel. Sue is a grandmother, avid photographer and outdoor enthusiast. Sue is also the author of the children’s book “The Many Faces of Snowy Owls,‚Äù in addition she writes a column for Outdoor Adirondack magazine.
If you plan on participating on Open Mic Night call the library at (315) 369-6008 ahead of time so they may plan accordingly, but walk-ins are always welcome. These readings are held to inspire writers and create opportunities for regional writers to meet. They are co-sponsored by Adirondack Center for Writing.
Open mic night planned at the library
