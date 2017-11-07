Photo submitted

Mike Farmer will be the featured writer and emcee at the Coffeehouse Open Mic Night at the Old Forge Library.

Coffeehouse Open Mic Night will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Old Forge Library.

Writers, songwriters, and aspiring writers and members of the public are invited to share and read or sing from their own work or to come and enjoy readings by others.

Featured writer and emcee will be Michael Farmer.

If you plan on participating on Open Mic Night, the library would appreciate your call to (315) 369-6008 so they may plan accordingly but walk-ins are also welcome. These readings are held to inspire writers and create opportunities for regional writers to meet and is co-sponsored by Adirondack Center for Writing.

Farmer was born and raised in Old Forge. He got interested in writing thanks to Annette Eyre, his junior high English teacher. He studied journalism at Oregon State University, which led to a job as editor of the Adirondack Tourist. The paper, a subsidiary of the Boonville Herald, was formed as a weekly and headquartered in Old Forge in 1981. In addition Farmer worked locally as a NYS Licensed Whitewater Guide and General Manager for Adirondack River Outfitters.

After a 20 year hiatus, when Farmer relocated to Colorado and worked in the skiing and tourism industry, he moved back to Old Forge in 2010 to accept the position of Tourism/Publicity Director for the Town of Webb. Farmer enjoys writing for his own pleasure and satisfaction.