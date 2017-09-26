A solo exhibit, “Fall Into Winter: The Way I See Old Forge,” by watercolor artist Ron Rakowski will be on display Oct. 3-Dec. 30 at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd. Part of the town wide First Friday Art Walk, the opening reception will be from 5−8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. Free and open to the public, light refreshments will be served. Dan Vellone will entertain with acoustic music.

The exhibit will showcase Rakowski’s Old Forge area paintings including several McCauley Mountain and Moose River scenes, all which were painted during last winter

Ron has lived in the Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks his whole life. He has been painting on and off for over 30 years. He is a self-taught artist who credits much of his skill to classes and workshops he has taken with some great watercolor artists such as Ralph Murray, Willard Sauter and Edward Cristianna, to name a few.

Ron draws inspiration from the wide, wild world of Mother Nature like unique structures, battered rocks, rushing water, gnarly trees and his favorite – snow. He favors watercolor because it’s simple and compact and “Despite its simplicity, you can get a great many complex effects with various techniques.”

Ron paints plein air with the Mountain Air Painters of Old Forge. They are a great, friendly bunch that meet and paint in different locations around Old Forge. He feels fortunate to have had his work displayed in the following shows: Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors, Munson Williams Sidewalk Show, and the Central Adirondack Art Show.