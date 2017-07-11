View announces an opening reception for Kurt Gardner’s solo exhibition, “Transition” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14. There will be a short video presentation at 5:30 p.m. in Gould Hall followed by show opening at 6 p.m. in the Henry M. Kashiwa Eco Gallery. The exhibition will run from July 15-Oct. 22.

For Kurt in 2014, nature was not only inspirational but thankfully, healing. That year he suffered a medical emergency where three discs and two vertebrae were removed from his neck. After a second surgery was necessary he was unable to work for eight months. However, he did not sit life out just because the doctors thought he should. He went out into nature at all hours of the day and night and lost himself in the beauty and resilience of the Adirondacks. The energy of this place helped to heal his spirit and his body.

Gardner, is an Adirondack photographer, who also happens to work as an advertising and fashion photographer in New York City or wherever else assignments take him. The photographs presented in this exhibition were taken in Old Forge and the surrounding area.