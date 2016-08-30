Adirondack Landscapes and Florida Scenes, a solo art exhibit by nature artist Dale Risney, will be on display in the Judith Lowenstein Cohen Memorial Wing of the Old Forge Library from Aug. 30 through Sept. 30.

You are invited to attend the opening exhibit reception from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 2. Part of the First Friday Art Walk, the opening reception provides a great opportunity to meet and talk with the artist and visit with other community members. Light refreshments will be served and acoustic music will be provided by guitarist Dan Vellone.

Dale Risney has been painting with oils, watercolors, acrylics and pastels for over three decades. In 2011 he concentrated on landscapes in his studio and in the field (plein air) both in the Adirondacks and in Florida in the winter.

Dale’s work is mostly celebrating nature’s gift of trees, stumps, river rocks, clouds, and all the colors of the season. He paints as an Impressionist. His work can be seen at various local locations including galleries, commercial dwellings, art shows and also online.

Risney is often heard remarking to his artists friends: “Let’s Paint!”