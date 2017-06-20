by Joan Herrmann

Whereiwander…The week before Father’s Day will find me checking out a friend’s bog. It belongs to two very special people that live in the Remsen area. People have been photographing and tromping carefully and, unfortunately sometimes not so carefully, through their property for years. Each one is seeking to find the glorious, showy lady’s slippers (Cypripedium reginae) orchids, the queen of the bog. She is considered the largest and showiest orchid in the northeastern part of North America. Our neighbors’ bog actually contains a superb collection of other orchids too. Blooming at the same time as Cypripediums are two other spectacular orchids, however, maybe not as “showy” as the queen. One is rather small and could be easily overlooked, and, if you’re not extremely careful, stepped on. Its common name is Loesel’s twayblade (Liparis loeselii) and its tiny flowers are a yellowish green. The other orchid is a lovely ladies tress known as Case’s ladies tresses (Spiranthes casei) and she is quite prolific throughout the bog. About three weeks later two more amazing yet smaller orchids will be blooming. They are grass-pink (Calopogon tuberosus) and rose pogonia (Pogonia ophioglossoides) each a delight to find and photograph. It is not well known, but New York State has an outstanding amount of wild orchids. If one were to guess which of our fifty states, has the most indigenous orchids, one might guess it to be Hawaii. Hawaii has a diverse habitat, but only three indigenous species of orchids. Whereas New York State has twenty times that amount.

The bog holds a fascination for me all year long as a magnificent habitat for so many living things. I first became in interested in a caterpillar that I found in the bog, about the same time of year that the showy lady’s slippers blossom. It is an attractive caterpillar in shape and color. It is a deep orange color with spiny black protrusions. After a bit of research I learned it was the larva of the Baltimore checkerspot butterfly (Euphydryas phaeton). I also learned why it was in the bog. Its host plant, the plant that the adult butterfly lays her eggs on, grows in this bog. The host plant is turtlehead (Chelone glabra) a tubular two lipped flowers resembling a turtle’s head. Turtlehead blooms from July to September and prefers wet thickets, stream banks and low ground. Groups of Baltimore checkerspot caterpillars will spin thick webs over the turtlehead plants and will spend the winter together. The adult Baltimore checkerspot is a beautiful black with orange and white spots and can be seen from June through August. It was named after Lord Baltimore because of the colors he wore; the Baltimore oriole was also named for him. Those colors also warn predators that it tastes bad. The turtlehead leaves which the caterpillar eats make both the caterpillars and adults taste bad.

In addition to orchids and turtleheads the bog is a treasure trove of other interesting plants. Two in particular are carnivorous. The pitcher plant (Sarracenia purpurea) draws in insect with its fragrant deep red flower, once they land on the vase-like green and red leaves they lose their footing and slip into the vase. The downward hairs within the vase keep them prey from escaping, and a deadly concoction of rainwater mixed with bacteria and enzymes await them. As the insects liquefy they can be absorbed by the plant’s cells. Occasionally a spider may spin a web on the plant’s vase to intercept a meal. Another tiny carnivore can also be found within the bog. Looking carefully among the sphagnum mosses you can find the round-leaved sundew (Drosera rotundifolia). Sundews and pitcher plants can survive in nutrient poor conditions because of their abilities to attract another source of food. Although the entire plant maybe less than an inch in diameter its aromatic flowers attract insects that rest on the spoon shaped leaves which close up upon the prey. The sundew’s leaves are covered with sticky, glandular hairs that entrap the insect and slowly digest them.

The bog is a diverse habitat that is home to so many types of wildflowers and wildlife. Meadow voles nest in the dry upper layers in sphagnum moss hummocks. Tiny birds like chickadees, warblers and kinglets seek insect larvae. And several of my favorite dragons and damsels can be found at this particular bog. Among the very first of the season to appear are the elfin skimmers (Nannothemis bella). Fully grown they are only eight tenths of an inch long. They can be seen in mid June through mid August. Even though they are tiny they are still fully grown adults, there are no “baby dragonflies”. The male is a pruinose (frosted in appearance) gray-blue with clear wings. The female is black and yellow striped, resembling a wasp. Her wings have an amber coloring near the abdomen. Both elfins perch often and when bothered will fly but, land close by. At first they may be difficult to spot, but they are easy to photograph once you discover them. Their eggs are laid with the pair in tandem, in warm shallow water. The elfins are North America’s smallest dragonfly and is the second smallest in the world. Another early arrival is the Eastern red damsel (Amphiagrion saucium). They can be found as early as late May and throughout early August. They are also small but larger than the elfins and are about one inch in length. The male Eastern red is stocky and two toned. He is mostly red with dark areas that increase as it ages. The female Eastern red is actually a reddish orange with no dark areas.

Another early arrival is made by the common green darner (Anax junius). I have seen this beauty as early as April and it can be seen throughout the summer into fall as late as mid October. Some green darners migrate, similar to the monarch butterfly. The male and female are about three inches in length. Males have a green thorax and a brilliant blue abdomen. The female has a green thorax and her abdomen ranges in color from brownish red to gray as she ages.

A bog can be a truly diverse place and an especially exciting place to find photo ops. See you at the bog…