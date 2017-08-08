The Otter Lake Association will host its annual Meet & Greet event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Drake’s Otter Lake Station .

There will be an all-you-can-eat buffet with a portion of the proceeds going to the association’s projects including the annual BTI application program and refurbishing the boat launch area.

There will be exciting gift baskets filled with items donated by area businesses available for raffle, and a 50/50. All from neighboring communities are welcome to join in the fun. Local businesses who have generously donated items are the Enchanted Forest, Tickner’s Moose River Paddling, Alder Creek Golf Course, Woodgate Pines Golf Course, and Adirondack Rustics.